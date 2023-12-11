On August 13, 2020, during an eviction operation on a farm owned by the Incauca sugar mill, in Corinto, northern Cauca, the indigenous journalist Abelardo Liz He was hit by a bullet that killed him. In a joint effort, Cerosetenta and Bellingcat, with the support of La Liga contra el Silencio, used the videos recorded by Abelardo and other people present, plus the sound of the shots analyzed by forensic audio experts, to investigate what happened.

