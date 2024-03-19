According to the NOS In 2022, many EV drivers visited car rental companies to borrow a petrol car for the holiday period. We can imagine it well: all occupants, their luggage and the tow cabin behind your EV are not exactly conducive to the driving range. Or are those concerns exaggerated? Perhaps the new Peugeot E-5008 will be the first EV with which you can easily travel to the south of France for two weeks.

There is plenty of room for your family, as long as there are no more than seven people. The 2.9 meter long wheelbase has two seats in the front, the middle row has room for three and the last row fits two people. Thanks to a height of 1.69 meters, there would be enough headroom for adults in both the second and third rows. Peugeot does not specify the maximum size adults may be for this purpose. But we believe them, as the French are generally smaller…

With all seats in use, there is still 259 liters of luggage space behind the last row. If the third row of seats is removed, the surface area increases to 748 liters. If there are just the two of you, you can store 1,815 liters of stuff. You have to empty the hardware store to not have enough of this gigantic space.

Specifications of the Peugeot E-5008

Peugeot offers the E-5008 in five different versions. Three of them are fully electric and two are hybrids, one of which is a PHEV. The EVs can be charged up to 160 kW, which allows you to charge from 20 to 80 percent full in half an hour. The entry-level E-5008 has one electric motor that produces 210 hp and 345 Nm. A 73-kWh battery provides 502 kilometers of driving range. The Long Range version has a 98-kWh battery that provides 660 kilometers of range. So from Utrecht to Nancy should be possible.

You can also order the E-5008 with two electric motors. In that case you have 322 hp, but the smaller 73-kWh battery. You can travel up to 500 kilometers with it. The mild-hybrid version has a 0.43 kWh small battery that is charged while driving by a three-cylinder engine. Finally, Peugeot is also building a plug-in hybrid E-5008. Here you can travel 80 kilometers purely on electricity. Together with the combustion engine, the hybrid drivetrain is good for 195 hp.

In terms of design, the E-5008 looks like what you are used to from Peugeot these days. The grille again looks as if the lion on the shield has been given a lot of work. This theme continues with the headlights and taillights. According to Peugeot, the 19- or 20-inch wheels have a geometric-technical design. We call them particularly cool.

Things go wrong at the front of the Peugeot E-5008

The car has only just been presented and we have not yet sat in it, but at first glance we see a number of red flags. In the more expensive versions you get a 21-inch panoramic screen that functions as both a driver's screen and a center screen. Looks cool, but also a bit clumsy. You will have to get out of your chair to tap some things on the screen. Even the fashion model in the image below has to stretch her arm quite a bit to reach the screen.

In addition, Peugeot believes it is necessary to provide the steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons. The brand clearly saw this point of criticism coming. Peugeot writes that the touch buttons 'only respond when the driver really presses them for longer'. We are curious. The screen below the panoramic display also works with swipe buttons. Fortunately, there are still some physical sliders to play with on the center console.

You can expect the Peugeot E-5008 at European dealers sometime in the fall of this year. It is not yet known what you need to transfer at that time to obtain one. Those who order an E-5008 will receive an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty. If the battery has already lost 30 percent of its capacity within that time, Peugeot will install a new battery free of charge. That's a very green flag, we would say.