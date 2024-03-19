Trump against Harry, the Duke of Sussex's visa at risk

Former President of the United States and new candidate Donald Trump warned the Prince Harryyoungest son of the king Charles IIIto withdraw his visa if it was proven that he lied about the drug use.

In an interview with populist politician and Brexit leader Nigel Farage on GB News television, Trump said that al Duke of Sussex should not be granted a preferential treatment. Trump's words come after the Duke of Sussex, who had previously criticized him in public, acknowledged in his memoirs of having used various drugsleading some to wonder why he was allowed to settle with his family in California in 2020.

The conservative Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, believing its request should have been rejected.

Trump defends Kate: “Everyone does it”

Donald Trump he wasn't surprised by the 'photoshop', in fact he defended it Kate Middleton, for editing her Mother's Day photo. “Everyone does it“, he explained. The former US president weighed in on the saga surrounding the Princess of Wales in an interview with populist leader and Brexiteer Nigel Farage: he said he 'photoshops' his image ' and his children “shouldn't be a big deal.”

“I looked at it, it is It was a small remodeloh, I don't understand. Everyone does it…. You look at certain movie actors, then you see them in real life and you say, 'Is that the same person in the photo?'. It's a difficult period, they're really chasing her.”

In the interview, the tycoon also defined King Charles “a really wonderful guy” despite the king having a different environmentalist vision, “too restrictive”: “I'm an environmentalist, I feel like it in the true sense of the word, but I'm a different kind of environmentalist”.

Trump, who seems to have a real interest for the British royal family, however, he has a very complicated relationship with the Dukes of Sussex who have more or less covertly criticized him in the past. It is no coincidence that in the same interview, the former president threatened to collect the visa to Prince Harry if it was proven that he lied about drug use.