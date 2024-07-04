According to the criteria of
When doing a first review, the products were not on the list of energy efficient productsso they were referred for a second review. They then explained that “after consulting with EPA, CBP trade experts verified that the air conditioners were not authorized to bear the Energy Star name and design marks and that the marks were therefore counterfeit.”
CBP’s Disclaimer After Finding Counterfeit Air Conditioning Units in the United States
The shipment of devices arrived in Norfolk, Virginia and was quickly detected by officers. Norfolk-Newport News Area Port Director Mark Laria said, as quoted by the official website: “Unscrupulous manufacturers and sellers profit illegally from the sale of substandard counterfeit products at the expense and safety of American consumers.”
Finally, they reported that to report If you suspect counterfeiting, you can visit the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) electronic allegations site or call 1-800-BE-ALERT. For more information on which products are counterfeit You can visit the site Truth Behind CBP Counterfeits and StopFakes.gov.
