A curious seizure occurred in recent days when the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBPfor its acronym in English) detected a shipment of devices Counterfeit air conditioners from China that were destined for the state of California. The appliances were valued at almost US$9,500 and they have already been confiscated.

According to the reports, CBP officers examined the shipment of 305 appliances, which were packaged with the Energy Star logoa certification mark owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This badge can only be applied to products that have been certified to meet those EPA energy specifications.

When doing a first review, the products were not on the list of energy efficient productsso they were referred for a second review. They then explained that “after consulting with EPA, CBP trade experts verified that the air conditioners were not authorized to bear the Energy Star name and design marks and that the marks were therefore counterfeit.”

CBP detected counterfeit air conditioners. Photo:CBP Share

CBP’s Disclaimer After Finding Counterfeit Air Conditioning Units in the United States

The shipment of devices arrived in Norfolk, Virginia and was quickly detected by officers. Norfolk-Newport News Area Port Director Mark Laria said, as quoted by the official website: “Unscrupulous manufacturers and sellers profit illegally from the sale of substandard counterfeit products at the expense and safety of American consumers.”

Finally, they reported that to report If you suspect counterfeiting, you can visit the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) electronic allegations site or call 1-800-BE-ALERT. For more information on which products are counterfeit You can visit the site Truth Behind CBP Counterfeits and StopFakes.gov.