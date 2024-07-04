Austria like 2021?

In the immediate aftermath of the Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, furious about theaccident between Norris and Verstappenhad called for more severe punishments and more timely warnings to pilots, in order to avoid an escalation of brawls as happened in 2021.

And who more than Toto Wolff, speaking of 2021, do you have more say in what happened? Sports World The Austrian manager explained: “Max drives hard and pushes as far as the rules allow. And this can obviously be discussed, but it must apply to all pilots. If we look at the fights in Alpine, either with Tsunoda or Magnussenmany pilots are pushing the limits to a level that could be deemed excessive or unfair. But we need to clarify: what are the rules? In 2021 it was possible, but now?”.

Mercedes Recovery and 2026 Prospects

In the long meeting with the Barcelona newspaper, Wolff touched on several topics, starting with Hamilton’s farewell: “There will be some interest when he puts on the red suit for the first time and drives the red one for the first time. But then there will be talk about the performance of the team and the drivers and it will be the same as always, he will just have different colors on.“. The Mercedes team principal then underlined how his team will be able to take advantage of an extra 10% of time in the wind tunnel to be fourth at mid-season (at the end of 2023 it was second): “We know how the aerodynamic rules work, we will have more time. I hope that next year there can be more convergence in performance”.

Closing on Newey: “I don’t know where he’ll be working in 2025, and he probably won’t know yet either. We are focused on our current structure and we are seeing the first benefits on the car” and on the 2026 prospects: “Believing rumours is always dangerous, I await the judgment of the stopwatch and the track”.