The grace period is over. Starting at 0.00 this Monday, January 15, the army of more than 460 cameras arranged by the Madrid City Council to hunt down polluting vehicles that circulate on the M-30, although whose owners are not registered in the capital or do not pay the Mechanical Traction Tax here, fines will begin. The measure does not affect goods vehicles or motorcycles without a label. In reality, these cars have been banned from access and circulation throughout the entire municipal area since last December 1. However, outside the M-30 the notice period without penalty is longer, six months, until June 30. And it is no longer the 90 euros of yesteryear that was paid to access Madrid Central, but 200, which will remain at 100 for prompt payment. However, the violator may be disciplined during the notice period if he is detained by an officer. The next step will be January 1, 2025, when those registered and domiciled without a label will also not be able to access the city.

Since last September 15, 2023, the City Council has been informing drivers of these vehicles without a label – or environmental classification A, which are diesel vehicles from before 2006 or gasoline vehicles before 2000 – and not registered in the city. before January 1, 2022― that were intercepted by the cameras of the Madrid Low Emission Zone (ZBE) of the prohibition of entering the M-30, remembers the Consistory in a note.

In these four months of notice period, the number of “unauthorized accesses” to the exclusion zone has been decreasing from the 2,039 potential sanctions registered between September 15 and 30 to 1,883 last December. In global terms, of the 3.1 million accesses that occur per day on this ring road, illegal ones represent 0.1%. These drivers received a notification as a warning, but without a fine, in which they were informed that as of January 15 it would be punishable.

Following the modification of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety by the central Government in March 2022, improper access to Madrid ZBE, as well as the Low Emission Zones of Special Protection (ZBEDEP) Central District and Plaza Elíptica, has gone from assuming a minor infraction of 90 euros, which could be 45 for prompt payment, to a serious traffic penalty with a fine of 200 euros, which would be 100 for prompt payment, currently. This infraction does not imply loss of points on the license.

If you are not satisfied with the sanction, you can appeal ―online or in person by appointment through 010 at the traffic information and fines office– within one month, which begins the day after notification. If the City Council does not respond, it means that it has rejected it and we will have to resort to contentious-administrative proceedings.

The control of who circulates properly and who does not is carried out with 257 cameras that are already installed inside the M-30 and the road itself, to which in a few days another 207 will be added to control the exterior of the M. -30. In total, 464 surveillance devices, a figure to which we must add the 37 photored ―traffic light cameras― that are distributed throughout the city.

The Sinesio Delgado section radar is activated

And this is not the only news of the day regarding limitations and fines. The section radar installed in both directions of Sinesio Delgado Street will also begin to fine from Monday the 15th at 00:00 after its corresponding four months' notice. This monitored section will thus become the longest in Madrid and the speed is limited to 50 kilometers per hour.

The radar covers two sections: one in the direction of Ciudad Universitaria from the Piedrafita de Cebrero roundabout, at the height of the Ganapanes sports area, and which reaches just before the intersection with Miraflores Avenue, with the intermediate control point. at the intersection of Valdeverdeja Street, and another in the Castellana direction, which starts at the intersection of Sinesio Delgado with Miraflores Avenue, ending shortly before reaching the Piedrafita de Cebrero roundabout and the Sinesio Delgado intersection. with Doroteo Benache as intermediate.

From that moment on, drivers who exceed the permitted speed will be fined and the amount can be much higher than in the case of the most polluting cars. According to the Road Safety Law, these are serious or very serious penalties that range between 100 and 600 euros and, in addition, the loss of between two and six points on the driving license.

In the four months of the notice period, the number of violations committed and notified has been reduced by 66.7%, which has dropped from the 843 registered between September 15 and 30 to 281 in December. The objective of the radar is “to reduce the speed on the controlled route to reduce the accident rate and guarantee the safety of citizens” and responds to “a neighborhood demand submitted to the Moncloa-Aravaca District Council”, the Consistory assures in the note.

How to get the environmental label in the shortest time and at the cheapest price? The first thing is to know the environmental category of the vehicle in the DGT. Once it has been verified whether or not you are entitled to a badge and which one corresponds to you – there are four depending on their environmental impact – the label can be purchased in many places with the vehicle's circulation permit and the DNI of the owner or authorized person, but Its price and speed varies. It is best to go to a Post Office, since it is received immediately for five euros. If it is processed here but online, it takes two to three days and costs 6.3 if it is picked up at the office or 7.99 if it is sent to your home. It can also be purchased in person at authorized workshops -5 euros and on the spot-, and online at Ideaauto ―6.5―, one's own DGT ―7.4― and distributors like DGT Stickers ―6.5― or amazon ―9.99―.

