It cannot be said that Juve lacks players, if anything, it can be objected that there is no functional game for technical capital. This was (re)said the match the other night in Rome. Juve were unlucky, they got stuck in three posts, and if they had drawn or won, the criticisms would have been more benevolent. Let’s pretend that the three woodworks are worth a goal – the old speaking rule of “three corners one penalty” – and that Juve drew 1-1 at the Olimpico. Let’s go further, let’s imagine a 2-1 winner for Juve. Today we would celebrate its temper and solidity, but the basic limits would remain the same.