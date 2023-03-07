A father wrecks his son’s BMW E92. With a pickaxe.

Vandalism of your car is an absolute nightmare. Your four-wheeler is a proud possession after all. Unless you drive a somewhat older car, then it makes less sense emotionally. For example, someone recently edited the paint of my Lexus IS250 Sport from the Autoblog Garage with a key. It’s a pity, but I don’t care. I especially hope that they feel very good about it. Big boy! (m/f).

Dad wrecks BMW

This story goes a lot further than an ugly scratch with a key. This BMW 3 Series has been badly damaged. The story behind it is even stranger. According to the police of Logroño (Spain), an angry father went wild on his son’s BMW. Reason: the son would like to get into the car in a drunken state.

His father refused to let his son drive a car while drunk. As a result, he demanded the keys to the BMW. The son did not give the keys and an argument ensued. His father went to the BMW with a pickaxe and demolished the 3 Series. The windows were smashed. In addition, the sharp point of the pickaxe was used to puncture the tires. A rather harsh message. The Spanish temperament creeps where it can’t go..

The police were nearby when the father was busy with the car. Dad took off in an SUV. Officers were able to stop the car. The drunken son was sitting in the car next to the father. It’s fine that dad wanted to prevent his son from driving drunk, but is this the right solution?

Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Logrono via Facebook

