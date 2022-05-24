The sixth season of My Hero Academia is planned for the fall of this year. It is still missing for its premiere but its promotion continues. It is because of that that recently the account in Twitter from the anime shared a new art.

Unlike the previous ones, in which the young students of the UA Academy or the professional heroes, on this occasion those who appear represented are the villains who cause so many problems.

From left to right you can see Mr Compress, Twice, Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, Dhabi Y spinner. They are all members of the League of Villains and current members of Paranormal Liberation Front.

That happened after the merger of the league with the Super Power Liberation Army. This is how they form the largest and most powerful organized group of villains in the series, endowed with enormous material and human resources.

All the villains mentioned above will be key in the sixth season of My Hero Academia. In this new wave of episodes, the clash against the association of heroes can be expected.

But the battle will be so big that even the students will participate. Of course, that also applies to Izuku Midoriya, The protagonist of the story. That will inevitably lead to Deku to collide head-on with Shigaraki and foil their evil plans.

The sixth season of My Hero Academia will arrive in the fall

Although it is known that the sixth season of My Hero Academia It is one of the premieres of the autumn season, the exact date is not known. Nor how long it will last, although there is a possibility that it could cover all of the fall of 2022 and the winter of 2023.

Yes, in the same way as it happened with the fourth season, which came out in October 2019 and ended in March 2020. What we are commenting on is speculation but it could be real.

Something that stands out illustration is that the appearance of Shigaraki has changed. To the extent that now he wears a kind of trench coat ripped and torn at the edges, to the extent that it looks like a cape.

His pants are still worn and he has left aside the hands that almost always accompanied him, to the point of covering his face. It is in this way that he must face the heroes who come to challenge him. He only has to have some patience.

If you want to know more about My Hero Academia consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general.