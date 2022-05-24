The president of inter, the Ceo Sport and the coach are in Viale Della Liberazione for a discussion on the upcoming summer session: the points under discussion

First Marotta, Ausilio and Zhang. Then also Inzaghi, and who knows if André Onana will also be seen. In the home of Inter, in Viale della Liberazione, a meeting is currently underway between the management and the coach, to take stock of the next season, starting first from the transfer market.

THE OUTPUTS – The meeting between the parties began shortly after 11.30: the last to reach the Nerazzurri was the coach from Piacenza, already strong in an agreement for the renewal (and adjustment) of his contract with the club. The theme of the day, however, concerns the 2022-2023 squad. Marotta and Ausilio, already in recent days, explained to Inzaghi that Inter needs a capital gain of at least 60 million. That is to say: it will be necessary to deprive oneself of a very titular. The coach aims to keep Lautaro back but today the first evaluations will be made, aimed at identifying the expendable potentials. See also Inter, last steps for Caicedo: in Appiano within 48 hours

THE REVENUE – Beyond the disposals, however, the management wants to know Inzaghi’s opinion regarding some possible reinforcements. In fact, the next few weeks will be decisive for moving – eventually – on the market of expiring players, to which Marotta has always been attentive, aiming to… “be ready, in case of particular opportunities”. The names on the table are two: Dybala and Mkhitaryan. For Paulo there has already been a green light from the coach, the profile of the Armenian – who has not yet renewed with Roma – will instead be evaluated in the next few hours. The executives also want to choose the new “vice-Brozovic” with Inzaghi, with Asllani at the top of the list of Marotta and Ausilio’s preferences. But first you need to hear Simone’s opinion.

ONANA – Lastly, André Onana, the betrothed of the Nerazzurri, is also scheduled to visit his next club for today. The Cameroonian goalkeeper could cross the Inter leaders and his new coach, before embracing them – definitively – in the preseason retreat. See also Inter, Inzaghi tries the anti-Milan moves. Tomorrow Lautaro and Sanchez return

May 24 – 1:01 pm

