Baza: death toll from ‘Mr Cider’ drink rises to 32

The death toll from the poisoning of the drink “Mr. Cider” has exceeded 30 people. This is reported by Baza in Telegram.

According to the publication, 32 people died from alcohol poisoning. It is noted that nine people died in the Samara region, where the drink is produced.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor announced the seizure of 37.6 thousand liters of the drink “Mr. Cider” throughout Russia. The largest amount was seized in the Kurgan region, Udmurtia and Crimea. It was reported that cases of poisoning were recorded in six regions of Russia: in the Ulyanovsk, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Penza regions, as well as in Chuvashia and Udmurtia. 61 people also suffered from drinking.

After the incident, Rosalkogolregulirovanie blocked the circulation of the products of the cider manufacturer, Andi LLC, throughout Russia. In addition, an entrepreneur was detained, who is suspected of involvement in the sale of dangerous alcoholic products.