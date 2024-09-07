Home policy

From: Daniel Dillmann

Anja Hajduk (Alliance 90/The Greens), Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Marco Buschmann (FDP) present the traffic light coalition’s new security package. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The traffic light coalition reacts to Solingen and presents its security package. A draft law is available. Three measures have been decided.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition has drawn the first conclusions from the terrorist attack in Solingen. The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP announced on Saturday morning (September 7th) that they had agreed on the first details of the so-called security package. They will now present the three parties’ factions with drafting assistance for a bill.

Marco Buschmann (FDP) was able to present the details that had been agreed upon within the traffic light coalition. The Federal Minister of Justice named three concrete measures that should contribute to greater security in Germany:

Deportations are to be made significantly easier. Refugees who are entitled to asylum in Germany under the Dublin procedure will no longer receive social benefits. Home leave for refugees is said to result in the loss of the persons’ protection status.

“It is now up to parliament to get everything underway quickly,” Buschmann said, according to the news agency DPA. Initial consultations are set to begin next week. “I continue to advocate for a high speed,” said the Justice Minister.

As a consequence of the terrorist attack in Solingen, which left three people dead and eight injured, the federal government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed on new measures at the end of August. The aim was to increase protection against Islamist terror, curb irregular migration and tighten gun laws. These points have now been incorporated into a draft law. It was sent to the parliamentary groups as a draft law, which they usually adopt as their own draft law and introduce in the Bundestag.

“In the last few days we have been working extremely hard to quickly implement the measures in the security package,” said Buschmann. “It was a lot of hard work. But it was worth it.”

It remains to be seen whether the security package that has now been agreed by the traffic light coalition will pave the way out of the poll low. Recently, approval of the Scholz government had fallen to an absolute minimum. According to a survey by the ZDF-Politbarometer, a whopping zero percent of respondents wanted a continuation of the traffic light coalition. (dil/dpa)