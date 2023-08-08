Russian Armed Forces prevented two attempts to transfer Ukrainian soldiers on boats to the mouth of the Dnieper

The Russian military prevented two attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to transfer personnel on boats to the mouth of the Dnieper. Writes about it TASS with reference to the head of the press center of the Dnepr group, Roman Kodryan.

According to his donkeys, Ukrainian troops tried to transfer up to 15 fighters on boats near the islands of Borshchevoj and Belogrudiy. They were eliminated by the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation with fire from small arms and grenade launchers. “In the direction of Kherson, two attempts to transfer personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on boats to the mouth of the Dnieper were prevented,” Kodryan said.