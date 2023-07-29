In the middle of summer, trips to the beaches are frequent and, therefore, the driving with inappropriate footwear. Although it is not a common practice, it can happen in cases of people who remove their flip-flops and do not have other shoes to ensure correct support to the foot.

In any case, this action can pose a risk behind the wheel. According to a survey by the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE), 7% of drivers claim to have driven without shoes on some occasion.

According to article 17 of the General Traffic Regulations, drivers must be in safe conditions at all times. control your vehicles», which puts many in front of a dilemma since they may come to consider that going barefoot does not hinder driving as it can happen with flip-flops since these can get stuck.

Even the Civil Guard tried to clarify this issue through a TikTok video without much success. In it, the agents explained that it could be drive even with flip flops unless this footwear intervened in driving.

Can you be fined for driving barefoot?



In any case, the rule that he insists on is that a safe condition must be practiced, so any contrary action could be mutable. If the person engages in reckless driving, he will be fined for this reason, just as if he is unable to control his vehicle.

Going barefoot is related to what is stated in article 18 of the Highway Code, which refers to the fact that the driver must “maintain your own freedom of movement” and “permanent attention to driving”.

Thus, this ‘lack of being there’ could be a distraction that prevents the vehicle from being controlled, for which reason the fine would be motivated by an irresponsible attitude. If the agents consider it so, they could file a penalty of 100 euros for minor offense or 200 per serious infractionsomething that serves both to go barefoot or in flip flops.

The ideal footwear for driving



However, it always depends on the interpretation given to the standard. He ideal footwear to drive is one that is well attached to the foot and whose sole is not too thick to be able to feel the pedals well. It must have good flexibility and be non-slip.