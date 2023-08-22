‘They are like children’ It is a film that over the years has become a classic for movie lovers, its premiere took place in 2010 and its protagonist was Adam Sandler. The renowned American actor was part of one of the most important casts in the last 10 years in the film industry with Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Kevin James, Rob Hiliard, among others.

The film, which was directed by Denis Dugan, chronicles the lives of a group of former high school friends who gather in their hometown for the funeral of one of their high school teachers. After the meeting with the deceased basketball coach, they decide to go on a short vacation together with adventures and unexpected situations to which the tapes made by Adam Sandler have accustomed us.

This is how the protagonists of ‘They are like children’ look like

Nearly 13 years have passed since the premiere of the first part of ‘They are like children’. Today we will see how the main characters of the film look, in which it seems to many that time has not passed for them.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer, as well as starring in many Hollywood movies. Currently, he is 56 years old and off camera he enjoys his life with his wife, Jackie Sandler, as well as their two daughters Sadie and Sunny.

The American actor was part of Saturday Night Live. Photo: The Country

Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress and film producer Salma Hayek is one of the most requested actresses in the world of Hollywood. She has been part of different recognitions throughout her career and recently she was part of the MCU ‘Eternals’. She was born on September 2, 1966 and today she is 56 years old.

Salma Hayek is of Lebanese and Spanish ancestry on her parents’ sides. Photo: On Film

Jake Goldberg

The young actor made his debut on the big screen at a very young age and became well known with his role in ‘They’re like children’ as Greg Feder. Today he is 27 years old and has left the world of acting aside. Currently, he has dedicated himself to sharing his taste for gastronomy through his Instagram account.

The actor was also part of ‘They are like children 2’ playing Greg Feder. Photo: IMD See also Adam Sandler is declared a 2021 fashion icon by Vogue

Maya Rudolph

Maya is an American actress, singer, and comedian. In 2000 and 2007 she was part of Saturday Night Live, she is currently 51 years old. Rudolph played Malvina Malone, the villain in the ‘Charmed’ sequel.

Maya Rudolph played Chris Rock’s wife in ‘They’re Like Children’. Photo: Frames

Chris Rock

Chris Rock is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and film director. Currently, he is 58 years old and continues to gain recognition in the ‘stand up’ industry as a comedian.

Chris Rock was voted the fifth best American stand-up comedian. Photo: The Vanguard

Kevin James

Kevin James plays Eric Lamonsoff, the best friend of the Feder ringleader. He is an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian, and for more than a decade he has worked on more than one film with Adam Sandler.

Kevin James is currently 58 years old. Photo: Espinof

David Spade

David Spade, American actor, comedian and producer, was a member of the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1990. He is currently 59 years old and has done voice-overs for various films on the giant screen.