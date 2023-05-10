The movie of Super Mario Bros. does not stop giving what to talk about. Among dozens of records shattered by the production of Illumination and Nintendo, we already have countless versions of “Peaches“, games based on the movie, curiosities, secrets, analysis of easter eggs and now, someone wondered, how would they look Mario and Peach if they were characters dragonball?

This is Salvamokoto, a Latin American designer who published the illustrations that seek to answer this question on his Instagram account. Analyzing the result we can see the strong resemblance of Goku child in his interpretation of Mario in the following image:

The illustration below shows the scene from the movie where Peach and Mario they walk through the mushroom kingdom together, just before Toad tells them he’s “afraid of nothing.”

is it me or Peach Does it have a “Bulmesque” vibe in this drawing? We can also see the characteristic mountains and terrain that we see regularly in Toriyama’s work in the background of the illustration. Very well done but a little strange to see. Either way, a great way to celebrate the day of Gokuwhich is celebrated today May 9.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: An interesting and excellent experiment to take advantage of the virality of Goku’s day, personally it was very strange for me to see Goku as a child with a mustache and overalls.