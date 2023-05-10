By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s public approval rating has climbed to 40% in recent days, close to the lowest level in his administration, as Americans are unhappy with his handling of immigration. and inflation, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

The poll, conducted over three days and ending on Sunday, showed a marginal increase in Biden’s popularity from last month, when 39% of respondents said they approved of his performance as president. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.

The economy remains respondents’ top concern, with high inflation rates and pressure from central banks to rein in prices by raising interest rates, which has made mortgages and car loans more expensive.

Next Thursday’s imminent suspension of Covid-19 rules that have barred many foreigners from entering the United States to seek asylum has also become a matter of concern. Long lines of migrants lined up this week in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, waiting for the resolution to expire.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 54% of respondents – including 77% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats – were against increasing the number of immigrants allowed into the country each year.

Only 26% said they approved of Biden’s handling of immigration.

A 66% share of respondents support sending US troops to the border to support Border Patrol agents.

The Pentagon announced this month that the Biden administration will temporarily deploy an additional 1,500 troops to help secure the border in preparation for the lifting of Covid-19 border restrictions.

The president will seek re-election next year, and immigration is expected to be a major issue in the race. Republicans accuse him of being soft on immigration, even though his administration has planned to send additional troops to help secure the border.

The front-runner for the Republican nomination, former President Donald Trump, has made a crackdown on illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration.

Biden is also facing criticism from Republicans over government spending, which has surged in recent years — including during the Trump administration — as the government has spent freely on the fight against Covid-19.

Biden is due to meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday to discuss a stalemate over the federal debt ceiling. Failing to raise the borrowing limit could lead Washington to start falling behind on its bills as early as June 1, the Treasury Department has warned.

Among respondents to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 54% said they opposed raising the debt ceiling, including 59% who do not have a university degree. Among graduates, 44% were opposed to raising the debt limit.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,022 American adults, using a nationally representative sample.

(Reporting by Jason Lange)