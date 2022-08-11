It may be that on some occasion you have wondered whether you can travel while on sick leave. According to the insurer Mapfre, in the Spanish legal system, there is no specific rule that prohibits moving to another place during the time in which you suffer from temporary disability. However, the General Social Security Law determines that any worker who acts fraudulently may lose the subsidy for this concept, as well as abandon medical treatment without any justified reason.

The decision to make a getaway while suffering from an illness or any ailment will depend on its severity. There are cases in which going on vacation can be beneficial for your health, such as depression or anxiety. But in other cases, such as an injury that prevents walking or performing tasks with the hands, it is best not to move at all so as not to further aggravate the situation.

Recommendations for traveling while on sick leave



In addition to the duty of the worker during the temporary incapacity to attend the relevant medical appointments, it is also mandatory to attend to the requirements that the company’s mutual may make. If in these cases, the convalescent worker is not in his place of residence and does not appear, the subsidy may be denied, annulled or suspended and the worker may even be discharged.

Taking this into account, the patient can travel while on sick leave, always at their own risk and in the event that it is not contraindicated by a medical professional. It is advisable to request an authorization from the doctor who is monitoring the ailment. Even if the worker obtains this permission from your doctor, he must agree not to carry out any activity that worsens his situation, as well as to attend the appointments established with the health center.

For this reason, it must be the doctor who advises or not to carry out any type of displacement. In addition to the consequences in the provision, a trip can cause serious effects on health if the indications of health professionals are not respected.

On the Mapfre website, they recall that when organizing this type of trip, the National Social Security Institute is not obliged to omit appointments during the days that the worker is absent, although this requirement by the public body must be make at least 4 business days in advance. Thus, a trip to a place that is not too far from the patient’s home can be made to be able to go in case of receiving notification of a review.