Mexico.- The Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is one of the most important figures in the entertainment world in the Aztec country. Before reaching the peak of success, he went through different television projects such as the program ¡Anabel! where he shared credits with Anabel Ferreira.

The comedy television program was produced by Enrique Segoviano broadcast on Televisa every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and every Friday at 7:00 p.m. during its last seasons, achieving great success with its variety of sketches where different celebrities were present.

Within the cast was Eugenio, who took his first steps in the world of Mexican entertainment away from the brilliance of his mother, the beloved actress Silvia Derbez, managing to be in charge for several years; for a period from 1988 to 1993.

He was only 27 years old. Eugenio Derbez when he first appeared on the comedy and music show driven by Ferreira. A charismatic and funny young man who managed to capture the public’s attention and make a place for himself in the world of entertainment, managing to become one of the most beloved figures to this day.

Among the most outstanding sketches of the Mexican comedy program are titles such as La lagartija karateca, Adelina y Faustina Coralia and La historia according to Anabel, to mention just a few. Through El Canal de las estrellas, the program was broadcast from 1988 to 1996, achieving nominations for different categories in the TVyNovelas Awards.

Videos of Eugenio Derbez circulate through YouTube during his days on the program ¡Anabel! enchanting with his great talent for comedy, which led him to have important productions under his charge such as Al derecho y al Derbez, Derbez en tiempo, XHDRBZ, La familia P. Luche and many more.

