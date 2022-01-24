No excuses. The quarter-final match between Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils is an unmissable event, all the more so thanks to the schedule of the ninth day of the Australian Open: Italy’s number 1 will take the field in the fifth match of the Rod Laver Arena. So in the middle of the Italian morning, after the match between Ashleigh Barty – seeded number 1 on the women’s board – and Jessica Pegula: the start of Berrettini-Monfils is estimated at around 11.

The program

Both men’s and women’s singles matches will be concentrated on the main court of the Australian Open. The evening session will host, as mentioned, Barty-Pegula and Berrettini-Monfils. But even in the Italian night, with the daytime session, it will be time for great tennis: Krejcikova and Keys will take the field no earlier than 2.30 am in Italy, then it will be the turn of the super challenge between Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov (not before 4 am). For those who want to enjoy the show even in doubles, do not miss the match starring Kyrgios and Kokkinakis: the hosts now dream big and will play against Peutz and Venus, not before 5.30 am Italian time at the Kia Arena. All matches are visible on Eurosport and Discovery Plus.