The final chapter of “This is us” is about to be aired. The award-winning drama series, winner of four Emmy Awards, written and produced by Dan Fogelman, arrives in Latin America via Star+.

In this way, fans will be able to see the end of the exciting story of the Pearson family, which will close a memorable journey that fans have traveled with emotion and more than one feeling since the premiere in 2016.

What is “This is us” about?

The series tells the history of the Pearsons and the events that took place throughout their lives. Through a dramatic plot characterized by memories, self-improvement and the search for love, this family narrative connects with the deepest feelings of love, loss and pain.

Through chapters that take us between the past, present and future of their characters, viewers first meet Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who as young parents in the 80s must learn to live together and form a family.

We also meet his children Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The drama reveals how life’s smallest events impact who one becomes, as well as how connections shared with other people can transcend time, distance, and even death.

When will we see the end of “This is us” in Latin America?