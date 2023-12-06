Ken Block is no longer with us, but one last Gymkhana video will be released posthumously.

For car enthusiasts, it was one of the most shocking moments of the year: the sudden death of Ken Block in January. The best man regularly pulled off risky stunts, but such news always comes unexpectedly. Fortunately, he leaves behind a beautiful legacy. You could say: he has left his mark.

Ken Block’s legacy is now being expanded even further, as the very last part in the Gymkhana series is now being published posthumously. Ken Block recorded this video in November 2022, just under a month and a half before his death.

Just like in the previous part, Ken Block does not show his skills with a Ford or a Subaru, but with the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron. This is a fully electric drift monster with 680 hp, specially built for Ken Block.

Thanks to the fact that there is an electric motor on both the front axle and the rear axle, the Hoonitron can perform a special trick. In the beginning of the video, the front and rear wheels spin in opposite directions for a unique double burnout. Furthermore, we are of course treated to old-fashioned drift work in the video.

While Las Vegas was the last stage for the Electrikhana video, Mexico City is now the place where Ken Block leaves his tire tracks. The video needs no further explanation, so we would say: enjoy Ken Block’s drifting skills for the very last time.

