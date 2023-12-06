Castle party | HS follows the Independence Day celebrations moment by moment – The live broadcast starts at 18:00, the greeting of the presidential couple at 18:25

1,700 guests are expected at the castle’s reception on Wednesday. HS’s broadcast from outside the Castle starts at 6 p.m. We move inside the Castle to shake hands around 7 p.m.

Today on Wednesday, the President’s Independence Day reception, i.e. the Castle Party, will be held, which the President of the Republic will host Sauli Niinistö now hosting for the last time. The theme of the party is “times are changing”.

HS follows the Independence Day celebrations in the Presidential Palace and outside it throughout the evening. The live broadcast from outside the Castle starts already at 6 p.m. The broadcast moves inside around 7 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m., after which the continuations are followed.

This is how the Castle Festival handshakes will proceed on December 6, 2023

Graphics: Petri Salmén / HS