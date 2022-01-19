This Tuesday the headquarters where the next March 4 and 5 U.S will receive Colombia for the qualifying round of the Davis Cup 2022.

The highest body of American tennis revealed that Reno, in the State of Nevada, will be the city that will host this confrontation, exactly at the Reno Events Center.

Headquarters

The hosts will use a fast indoor court in this scenario, almost the same conditions in which these two countries met last time in the Davis Cup Finals, where Colombia won 2-1.

The Reno Events Center has hosted sporting events such as the United States Olympic Boxing Trials and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in its history, so it already has experience in these types of events.

The winner of the confrontation will qualify for the Davis Cup Finals 2022, a tournament that will be played at the end of the year in four different cities, for the round robin phase, and then in a fifth neutral city for the knockout series. While the loser will have to play World Group I in September.

Format

This confrontation will be played in a five-match format: the first day will have two singles matches, while the second will start with the doubles match and end with two singles.

The head-to-head between Colombia and the United States is even 2-2: the North Americans won 5-0 in 1979, for the Americas final that was played in the city of Cleveland. They also won the 2010 World Group play-offs, which were played at the La Santamaría bullring in Bogotá.

While Colombia got its two wins in 1974, for the Americas final that took place at Club Los Lagartos in Bogotá. While the next success was in 2021 at the Davis Cup Finals in Turin, Italy.

In the coming weeks, the captain of Team Colombia, Alejandro Falla, will announce the roster with which he will face this new challenge.

