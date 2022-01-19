Egypt does its homework while waiting for the best Salah. The Liverpool striker was not at all decisive in the group stage of the African Cup, in which his team has managed to pass to the round of 16 with difficulties while awaiting the best version of his star, completely missing until now. The pharaohs, who beat the weak Sudan by the minimum (1-0), go to the next round as second in group D behind Nigeria, who gave them a swim in the first match, and will face the leader of group E, where the favorites are the Ivory Coast and Algeria, both with the possibility of crossing the path of Egypt.

Right-back Abdelmonem, who is starting after Tawfik was injured against Nigeria, was the scorer of the Egyptian winning goal. After being one of the worst for his team in previous games, yesterday he made up for his poor performances with a headed goal in the 35th minute from a corner. The header was flawless.. Fierce, powerful, unapologetic.

For its part, Nigeria, who were already qualified, confirmed their place in the round of 16 as first in the group after overcoming Guinea Bisau with a goal from Almería striker Umar Sadiq and another from Watford Trost-Ekong defender. Together with Morocco, the green eagles have earned in their own right the title of big favorites after a group stage in which they have shown considerable superiority over the other contenders.