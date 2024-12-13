The arrival of companies like Uber in cities has completely revolutionized the transportation sector. urban mobility. This mode of transportation has become the favorite of many thanks to the advantages that it offers.

VTCs allow a greater flexibility in terms of schedules and routes, better adapting to the needs of users. Furthermore, one of the most valued aspects is the introduction of new technologies. Thanks to them, getting a car to get around is no longer a real odyssey. Through a applicationthe person requests the trip and makes the payment automatically. And not only that. You can know at all times where your driver is and how long will it take to arrive.

However, these advances, which undoubtedly greatly improve the customer experience, can sometimes be counterproductive. This confirms it Mike Albaresa content creator offering advice on finances and investing. The man has said that these companies take advantage of digital tools for their own benefit. For this reason, sometimes a journey that is not very far can have an exorbitant price. In one of his videosthe tiktoker has revealed the trick to get a much cheaper Uber every time you want to take a trip. And it’s not the simplest thing. You just have to check your cell phone.





The trick to getting a much cheaper Uber Mike Albares explains on TikTok why sometimes a two-kilometer VTC trip can cost you 17 euros. «This is not 100% proven, but there is a theory out there that says that Uber could be monitoring your battery. If it detects that you have little left, it applies a higher rate,” he says. Furthermore, the content creator indicates that enter your home address It also causes the price to increase. “Uber knows where you live,” he warns. Therefore, the trick to prevent Uber from charging us more money is simply use the app from another phone with battery or charge it before booking the trip. The man claims that you can save up to “eight euros”. It should be remembered that in ABC Discounts you will find various discount couponswith conditions of use, which you can apply on your next Uber trips. The way to do it is very simple. We tell you here how to do it step by step.

