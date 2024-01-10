Navy Commander Evmenov: American Tomahawks threaten Russia's security

American Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles threaten Russia's security. About this in an interview with “Red Star” told Commander-in-Chief of the country's Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov.

According to him, the formation of threats to the country’s military security is influenced, in particular, by the factor of patrolling “at sea on an ongoing basis [иностранных] ships carrying Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles with the ability to deliver a massive strike against targets in most of Russia.”

The commander-in-chief included the presence of powerful groups of foreign naval forces in various regions, plans to review the status of the Northern Sea Route and the deployment of missile defense systems by unfriendly countries as other factors.

In December 2023, TASS, citing a source, reported that four fleets and one Caspian flotilla returned to the direct subordination of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.