beyond the arrival of Taylor Swift to Mexico in the month of August for the concerts that he will give on the occasion of his ‘The Eras Tour‘, the beautiful American singer has another strong motive that connects her with the Aztec territory.

For those who don’t know, the interpreter of ‘enchanted‘, has a great connection with the renowned Mexican film director, Guillermo del Toro, and whom he refers to as a true inspiration.

On more than one occasion, Taylor Swift has admitted to having great admiration for the creator of ‘pinocchio‘ and ‘The Shape of Water‘, award-winning films Oscar.

During an interview, the 33-year-old artist stated that want to become Guillermo del Toro at least once in life.

“Imagine having all that imagination, that visual language, those narration ranges and that you somehow give your distinctive and artistic mark to each work. Also, it seems that Guillermo is still enthusiastic about his work and curious to continue. One day with his mind it would be fascinating.”

In fact, Taylor explained that several films by the screenwriter from Guadalajara, Jalisco, are part of his top favorite films of all time, and that thanks to him his world is full of “fairy tales, forests and mythical creatures.”

“I remember seeing two Guillermo del Toro movies in a row, The Devil’s Backbone and Pan’s Labyrinth. So, my whole world turned into fairy tales, forests and mythical creatures. She was mesmerized by those movies.”

It is important to note that Taylor has written albums based on fictional stories, this with the influence of Guillermo del Toro, such is the case of ‘Folklore‘.

For his part, del Toro thanked the star for his admiration in an interview for ‘W Magazine‘, where he explained that she is also an inspiration to him and one of his favorite singers.

“She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly eloquent and insightful about what she’s trying to do and what she’s going to do. I have the greatest admiration for her. We had one of the most stimulating and rewarding conversations,” she confessed.

In addition, he mentioned that both share very similar tastes: “We have many, many common interests. And her interest in fables and myths and the origins of fairy tales runs quite deep. I gave him some books that I thought he would find interesting, including, very importantly, a book that was very helpful to me in creating Pan’s Labyrinth, called The Science of Fairy Tales, which codifies and talks about the lore of fairy tales. of fairies”.

