In Mexico there are almost 2,500 municipalities spread over the 32 states. In such a vast country, there are municipalities in the mountains, plains, jungles and deserts, some are hot or cold and arid or humid, some are very rich and very poor, many have indigenous and peasant populations, in many others only ghost towns remain. of migrants or disappeared. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 69, boasts of being the only politician in the history of Mexico who has visited each and every one of those territories, at least once. Those who have covered any of his electoral campaigns have witnessed the intensity with which the leader campaigns territorially, with between four and five rallies a day. López Obrador has built his career on the causes of the left walking in the streets (often the mud) since the 1990s. So many years getting his shoes dirty with the people made him a popular politician and, in 2018, the most voted president in the country’s history. Along the way, López Obrador has made a school for his peculiar way of understanding politics as a permanent popular mobilization campaign. Claudia Sheinbaum, who today aspires to succeed him as President of the Republic, seeks to emulate the mold of her mentor in the fight for Morena’s candidacy, to show that if anyone has followed in her footsteps, it has been her.

In her first week of proselytizing, the former head of government of Mexico City has visited six states, where she has led an average of three daily rallies before thousands of people. The Morena leadership gave the caps —The applicants— 70 days to promote themselves throughout the country, in view of the survey with which the party will define who will be the presidential candidate for next year’s elections. Sheinbaum plans to hold 200 massive events in the 32 states in that period, in an intense daily campaign, with some rest on Mondays, which will be the day of planning the strategy, according to what a member of the war room has confirmed to this newspaper. . The former president will turn 61 this Saturday, with an agenda of events in Querétaro, a state strongly dominated by the conservative National Action Party (PAN). For Sheinbaum, who has led the majority of electoral preference polls, going around the sun around the Earth will be another day of popular mobilization for her.

Claudia Sheinbaum greets supporters in Tijuana (Baja California), on June 22. Joebth Terriquez (EFE)

Another aspect of his campaign, according to the consulted strategist, consists of the deployment of brigade members who will go house to house to promote the image of Sheinbaum. These brigades are a simile of the armies of militants who spread the cause of López Obrador in their neighborhoods, guarded the polling stations on election days, went camping on Paseo de la Reforma after the 2006 elections —which the leader described as fraudulent—and mobilized in the streets against the privatization of oil. Sheinbaum herself was part of those obradorista armies and has brought it up at her rallies as proof of her fidelity to the leader. This week she declared that she has been the only one who has always been a member of the left and next to López Obrador, a perfect dart for her three adversaries in the Morenista intern, former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, Senator Ricardo Monreal and former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López, who before joining Obradorism was a member of the PRI (although it was difficult not to do so, being the hegemonic party in the last century: López Obrador himself was in the PRI ranks).

In a highly anticipated presidential succession in which the candidates dispute the symbols of the obradorismo and the inheritance of the leader, Sheinbaum has winked at the philosophy of his mentor. The ex-president makes her way through the crowds, distributing hugs and kisses, touching hands and faces, taking photos, receiving people’s requests, cheering her on, shouting “President!”, it’s all fun. She takes the microphone to say that López Obrador is “the best president that has perhaps been in the history of Mexico”, that he “will always be the great leader of Mexico”, that he is a tireless man, who never gives up. And he reviews the rosary of achievements of his Administration: that he nationalized lithium, that he has kept the peso strong, that he has given pensions to all the elderly, that he has expanded the public health system, that he has built universities, that the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery and the Felipe Ángeles Airport. And Sheinbaum quotes by heart the terminology from López Obrador’s dictionary: “there can be no rich government with poor people”, “power is only a virtue when it is put at the service of others”, “for the good of all, the poor come first” .

The tone of the campaign of the former president of the capital contrasts radically with the imprint that Ebrard has given to his, very far from the López Obrador manual. The former chancellor, second in the polls, has chosen to lead small events with few people —which for Sheinbaum’s advisers is a sign of his lack of electoral structure—, have a strong presence on radio and television programs, bet on content of social networks for younger audiences, and arguing to secure a place every day on the front pages of newspapers (as demonstrated by the frustrated offer of a position to the son of López Obrador). The former official has assumed a rebel persona in every way. He has called for debates between the candidates, has urged the party to promptly define the poll model, and has evaded the ban on making campaign proposals.

Claudia Sheinbaum began her tour in Oaxaca on June 19. Courtesy

Ebrard’s disruptive tone has served Sheinbaum to also show herself as an obedient disciple of the rules of internal contention established by López Obrador, who has assumed the role of director of the succession orchestra. If in Tijuana a councilwoman wanted to speak into the microphone at her rally, the former president would tell her that this was prohibited by the National Council of Morena: “The rules of our party are very clear: we cannot mix whoever is in government right now and whoever we are in the movement”. If the former chancellor —her fiercest rival— insisted on the debates, she referred to the agreements: “It is very clear in the document that this is not the time for internal debate, or that the internal debate will strengthen our political adversaries. That’s what we were told and that’s how we signed it.” If Ebrard went back to look for an opportunity to talk about her campaign proposals, she would stop him: “It is not a question at this time of debating between us, but rather of putting [por delante] the achievements of the fourth transformationwhat does its continuity represent and why should there be no regressions to the past”.

Sheinbaum has tried to eliminate the word “change” from his speeches, as if mentioning it meant giving up on the path traced by López Obrador. Rather, he promises that he will put his “own stamp” on his Administration, if he wins the poll and wins the 2024 presidential election. For now, the biggest test for the former president seems to be taking care of the leader’s mold, using it without breaking it, polishing it with each praise, and then, finally, return it to its place in history.

