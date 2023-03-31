At the hearing for the presentation and prosecution of those detained in the case of the embezzlement of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), a woman among the group of men in orange suits drew attention: Johanna Torres, who was pointed out for being a collaborator of the former deputy and now also a prisoner, Hugbel Roa.

Photos and videos of Torres quickly appeared on the internet showing a life of plastic surgery and luxury, for which many wondered how the so-called “Queen of Fruits” He went from selling fruits and vegetables in the llanero state of Portuguesa, to having an apartment in Dubai.

In principle, Torres sold sideburns in Acarigua, Portuguesa, and little by little he expanded his business until the formation of a cooperative with which he did his first business with the Government. He quickly mixed with the wealthy class belonging to the pro-government officials.

There are those who say that the nickname came from a billboard that was for months on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas, in which the woman in a yellow suit was seen posing with many fruits from her businesses, but the story goes further and It goes back to when it marketed this item from Acarigua, in the plain, and little by little it became the provider of the government network of low-cost food Mercal and the School Food Program (PAE).

Some investigations reveal that he sold at overprices, so the profits were considerable and that he also grew his business to other food, tobacco and medical services.

Already in 2021, the State had initiated judicial proceedings against Torres, but his connections with members of the government, such as former deputy Roa, allowed the investigation to stop.

Society magazines advertised Torres.

In that year, officials from the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) raided a house in the Las Villas Urbanization in the city of Lechería, in the Anzoátegui state, property that she shared with her husband, the lawyer Valmore Guevara, also investigated.

Venezuelan newspapers review that a 45-caliber Remington brand pistol was found in the house; one charger, three ammunition, 45 9mm caliber ammunition$26,763 in cash, 1,150 euros, documents, telephone equipment, tablets, laptops, computers and seven vehicles.

Torres was the owner of a luxury restaurant in Caracas called El Patio VIP, shares that she put in the name of a domestic employee, according to the news portal El Cooperante in a 2021 investigation.

Registration of Contractors of tower businesses

Torres’s luxuries were displayed on networks.

Sources detailed to EL TIEMPO that Torres extended its operations to contracts with PDVSA GAS through alleged operations of buying and selling food.

She and her husband were charged with money laundering, criminal association, concealment of weapons of war, employment as a figurehead, and links to fictitious companies.

Now in the corruption plot for which she is imprisoned, she was accused of appropriation or distraction of public assets, boasting or use of relationships or influences, money laundering and association, and treason.

Business abroad

EL TIEMPO learned that Torres, who was also dressed by the Colombian designer, Blanca Arroyo, had planned to expand her business activity. With her file hidden from her and supported by government officials, her business would go on.

Johana Torres is the only woman who was observed among businessmen and officials accused of the network of corruption in Venezuela.

“The “Queen of Fruits” wanted to export these foods to neighboring countries and the talks were well advanced,” a source told this newspaper.

Her ability to do business and get benefits had led her to climb positions to achieve this type of contract.

Torres, like the rest of the detainees, totaling 25, would be in El Helicoide, headquarters of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin).

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

