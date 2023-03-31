Deportivo Cruz Azul will face matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament visiting the current Mexican soccer champions, the Tuzos de Pachuca, La Máquina comes from playing the duel pending date 4 during the week where they drew 2-2 and is located in the eighth position in the ranking.
For its part, the Hidalguense team will seek to fully enter the local competition, after they were surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the cement team where they will seek to return to the path of victory and continue adding units to be among the best eight in the tournament to have reclassification options.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Jesus Corona – the captain and referent of the celestial goal, the ‘Tuca‘ trust the security and experience of ‘chuy‘ to stay headline.
RHP: Ignacio Rivero – the quintessential wild card, lately the position of right back suits him well and should be maintained.
CB: Juan Escobar – the best defender on the team should play in his natural position as a protective shield for the Machine and that is how he has done it in the most recent encounters.
CB: Ramiro Funes Mori – Being the pair of centrals next to the Guarani, the Twin is a regular. in the rear
CB: Julio Cesar Dominguez – one of the leaders and references of the rear, now he has been assuming as a left back, a position with which he has fulfilled.
MD: Carlos Rodriguez – ‘Charlie‘ An inevitable midfielder at that level with whom he had his first games with the Machine looks pretty good.
MC: Erik Lira – He is one of the regular starters and is a fundamental part of the midfield.
IM: Alonso Escoboza – He has begun to gain confidence in the team thanks to his dedication and performance and above all those well-timed goals that save the team from a critical situation. With the absence of Carlos Rotondi He could be the one chosen again in ownership.
ED: Uriel Antuna – He is an immovable starter, his speed and crosses are important and can make a difference at any time.
DC: Gonzalo Carneiro – In the pending mid-week match against the Gallos Blancos, the ‘Tuca‘ He decided to switch to the offense and gave the Uruguayan attacker a chance and played 70 minutes.
IS: Iván Morales – Several heavenly elements can play in this position, in the last game the Chilean was there Morales that although it is not his natural position, it was a great opportunity to receive minutes, it is not yet confirmed if he will repeat the same offensive, but for now he could give the South American one more opportunity.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #face #Pachuca #matchday
Leave a Reply