It has recently been confirmed that Twitter is already owned by the employer Elon Musk, person who gave the statement of his intention to improve the platform for the coming years and above all, eliminate bots and defend freedom of expression. And because of this, many users are already moving to other sites, the most famous being Mastodon.

According to the medium known as wired, between October 20 and 27, about 18 thousand people created an account on this page and, as of October 28, there were 381, 113 users. This network was created in 2016, with the aim of being different from Twitterespecially on issues of decentralization and also the elimination of discrimination.

It is worth mentioning that Mastodon it is based on being a set of interconnected open source servers, called “instances”, and the owners of each one establish their own moderation policies. Although it is a good proposal, it could be possible that after a short time using it could be counterproductive due to the degree of freedom at a general level.

Secondly, Elon Musk has recently mentioned that verified accounts will incur some cost in the future, one more reason why many of the users are pondering whether or not to stay on the site. It is worth commenting that those $20 USD that he intends to collect have been reduced, due to the negative response from the people.

Via: Mastodon