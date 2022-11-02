There are victims of the climate crisis who are irremediably condemned to death. Because, after decades of ignoring scientific warnings, the enormous amount of greenhouse gases that human beings have already expelled has generated a warming that will cause irreversible impacts for hundreds or thousands of years. High on the damage list is the loss of glaciers, the great masses of ice and snow that accumulate in mountainous areas and polar regions. The unesco has carried out a study to assess the impact of warming on the 50 World Heritage Sites where there are glaciers. This UN body concludes that in 17 of these areas of high ecological, landscape and cultural value, by the middle of this century these formations will no longer exist regardless of the level of warming that is reached.

In total, there are 460 glaciers that the climate crisis will erase from the map. In that list of those sentenced to death are the last glaciers in Africa (located in the Kilimanjaro mountains, Kenya and Rwenzori-Virunga) and many others from some emblematic places in Europe and North America, such as the Dolomites (Italy), the Pyrenees-Monte Perdido (between France and Spain) and the American national parks of Yellowstone and Yosemite.

That is what the unesco report He argues that it will be lost at the current level of warming, which is around 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. But, although the tendency to reduce the volume of ice and snow is very negative, what happens to the glaciers of the other 33 World Heritage Sites analyzed is still, to a certain extent, in the hands of human beings: “they could be saved if greenhouse gas emissions are drastically reduced to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius”, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. To this end, science has made it clear that it is essential that humanity leave fossil fuels behind as soon as possible: oil, gas and coal.

At the moment, there are identified “more than 200,000 glaciers in the world, of which around 18,600 are located in World Heritage sites,” Tales Carvalho Resende, the main author of this UNESCO report, tells EL PAÍS. “The World Heritage glaciers cover an area of ​​about 66,000 square kilometers, which represents almost 10% of the Earth’s glaciated surface,” adds Carvalho.

UNESCO has currently recognized 1,154 World Heritage Sites and the study focuses on those 50 in which there are ice formations of this type, among which are the highest in the world —located on Mount Everest—, the longest—in Alaska—and the last remaining in Africa. Through satellite images, the report analyzes the evolution of these glaciers during the 21st century. The bottom line is that everyone “is going backwards.”

“All glacial World Heritage sites had a negative mass balance from 2000 to 2020, meaning they lost more ice than they gained,” the study notes. The authors calculate that in these two decades they have lost an average of 58,000 million tons of ice each year, which is equivalent to the total water consumption in France and Spain together. “Assuming all the meltwater eventually reached the ocean, ice loss from World Heritage sites caused about 4.5% of the observed global sea level rise from 2000 to 2020, about 3.22 millimeters,” adds the UNESCO report. Although a reduction in glaciers located in World Heritage areas has been detected in all regions, those that have accumulated the greatest loss of ice during this century are concentrated in North America and in Greenland and Iceland.

A herd of elephants walks on the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro (Tanzania). Ben Curtis (AP)

The disappearance of these formations not only means the destruction of secular or ancient landscapes, but also affects the “local hydrology”. The report cites, for example, “the expansion of glacial lakes” and changes in the flow of some North American rivers as some of the consequences. In other cases, gigantic mountain tsunamis associated with this melting have already been recorded, such as the landslide that occurred in October 2015 in the Wrangell-San Elías National Park and Reserve in the US and reached 190 meters in height.

Although all the glaciers that are in the places protected by UNESCO experience a retreat due to global warming, “the fastest rates of mass loss” are located in the sites with the “smallest glacial areas”, those that have a surface less than 10 square kilometers and that are more sensitive to climate change. Those are the glaciers that will be lost by mid-century regardless of the level of warming that is reached, according to the UNESCO study.

Carvalho explains that the “largest glaciers can take hundreds of years to respond to climate changes, while the small ones can take only one or two decades.” He adds: “The largest glaciers in the world spread and grow under the weight of accumulated snowfall, but the small ones depend more on the snow carried by a storm or an avalanche and, in general, they remain in one place. During hot summers, the smaller glaciers lose mass as meltwater, which feeds streams and irrigation systems in the lower valleys. On average, glaciers grow by 1.5 to 2 meters each winter and shrink by 2.5 to 3 meters each summer. In an especially hot summer, a very small glacier can lose up to 20% of its mass.” For this reason, the constant increase in temperatures due to the climate crisis leads them to their disappearance.

Glacier Point, in Yosemite National Park. getty (getty)

What happens to the largest glaciers will depend on how climate change linked to greenhouse gases generated by humans evolves. In the most pessimistic scenario, with growing emissions and a temperature increase of around 4 degrees by the end of the century, the glaciers of another 10 World Heritage Sites – which have an area of ​​between 10 and 100 square kilometers – “could disappear almost completely by 2100″. In this case, the loss of ice mass would be equivalent to a rise in sea level of 20 millimeters.

But if emissions are drastically reduced to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, ice loss could be reduced and the glaciers of the 33 World Heritage sites analyzed “could be saved”. “These results emphasize the strong influence that emission reductions could have on the magnitude of ice loss and the preservation of glaciers,” the report stresses. Along the same lines, Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, adds: “This report is a call to action. Just a quick reduction of current CO₂ emissions [el principal gas de efecto invernadero] It can give hope of saving glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them.”

