202e is almost history and 2024 comes with great challenges, especially for Colombian soccer players abroad, who seek to become figures and give the country more satisfaction.

Luis Diaz He was the footballer who attracted the most attention from the media and the general public, thanks to his performances with the Liverpool English and with the Colombian National Team.

(Rigoberto Urán threw the house out of the window: spectacular New Year's Eve party)(Teófilo Gutiérrez appeared at the Prosecutor's Office in Ibagué for a complaint of sexual harassment)

The best, the most expensive…

The leagues have stopped for the December festivities, the Premier League continues to put on a show during these times and the Colombians who play there as Luis Díaz, Luis Sinisterra, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Durán, they keep playing.

This 2023 also left the top five of the best Colombian soccer players with the best value on the market and curiously those who perform in the Premier appear and Díaz leads that ranking.

Jéfferson Lerma, Crystal Palace player,

Transfermarkt warns that the guajiro ends 2023 with a value of 75 million euros and although his performance in Liverpool has been much discussed, the truth is that the guajiro maintains his price in the international market.

Jefferson Lerma, Crystal Palaceis second, closes 2023 with 20 million euros, followed by Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterrawho closes the podium with 17 million euros.

The list

1. Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 75 million euros

2.Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) – 20 million euros

3. Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) 17 million euros

4. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) 17 million euros

5. Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) 16 million euros

(Nairo Quintana leads unusual and negative statistics of Colombian cycling)