He San Diego neighborhoodin the district of Puente de Vallecas, will have a Regulated Parking Service (SER) after the consultation that has been carried out with the neighbors to end the “border effect.”

This was stated by the vice mayor of Madrid and spokesperson for the municipal government, Inma Sanz, after the residents of San Diego are the only ones in Puente de Vallecas who will support implementing the SER, with 52% in favorat the public hearing held by the district board.

In the press conference after the Government Meeting, the vice mayor indicated that The Urban Planning Department will study it “in detail”. “What is foreseeable is that this SER zone will be installed in the San Diego neighborhood, which is also probably one of the most affected by this so-called border effect and that the neighbors are going to benefit especially,” he explained.

From the results it is clear that the neighbors most inclined to the implementation of the SER are those of those neighborhoods that border the M-30 and that, therefore, suffer from the so-called border effect. The consultation was held from November 11 to 25, both inclusive, and participated a total of 7,566 people over 16 years of age registered in the district.

However, the neighbors have voted ‘no’ in Palomeras Bajas (87.94%, against), Palomeras Sureste (94.11%), Portazgo (89.50%), Numancia (63.04%) and Entrevías (87.87%).