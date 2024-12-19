The Prosecutor’s Office requested 650 years in prison for the 51 accused in the Pelicot case, although the sum has not exceeded 400. Gisèle’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, The main person accused of the rapes has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, and the rest, men of very different ages and professional profiles, have been sentenced to sentences ranging between three and 15 years in prison.

The convicts, aged between 27 and 74 yearshave disparate profiles and reside in towns located no more than an hour from Mazán, the place where the Pelicots lived and where the rapes occurred. They all lead seemingly ordinary lives and most denied the allegations during the trial. Among them are truck drivers, journalists, nurses, soldiers, carpenters, computer scientists, retirees, bankers, etc… All have been found guilty of raping Gisèle on one or more occasions, mostly for aggravated rape.

The most severe sentences are those imposed on those who raped the victim on the most occasions. The second highest sentence – after that of Dominique Pelicot – is 15 years and falls on the retiree Romain V.HIV positive (although with a low viral load so he was not contagious at the time of the events) who raped the victim up to six times. The other three most severe sentences – 13 years – were handed down to defendants who also went to Mazan six times: Charlie A., Jerome V. and Dominic D.

In the first group of convicts, who must face up to twelve years in prison are Jean-Pierre M.a 63-year-old farmer, sentenced to 12 years for drugging and organizing the rape of his own wife 12 times; Lionel R., a 44-year-old salesman, who must serve eight years in prison for raping Gisèle once in her home in 2018; Cyrille D.a 54-year-old merchant, convicted of raping her once at her home in 2019 and who has also been sentenced to eight years in prison, and Jacques C.a 73-year-old retired firefighter, sentenced to five years (three suspended) for raping the victim once in his home in 2020, according to Sky.com.









Among those convicted are also a retiree that he raped Gisèle six times between December 2019 and January 2020, who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison; Cyprien C.a 44-year-old truck driver, who was found guilty of raping her once in his home in 2017 and must face six years in prison; Abdelali D., a 47-year-old former cook, about whom the victim was raped twice in his home in 2018 and who must serve eight years in prison, and Jean-Luc L.a 46-year-old carpenter, sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping Gisele twice in her home in 2018 and 2019.

They are also among those convicted Romain V., a 63-year-old retiree, was found guilty of raping Gisele six times between December 2019 and January 2020 and faces up to 15 years in prison; Ludovic B., a 39-year-old store clerk, sentenced to seven years for two rapes of Gisele in her home in 2019 and who was seen on video warming his hands on a radiator; Paul G.., a 31-year-old worker, convicted of raping her once in his home in 2016 and sentenced to eight years; the 37 year old truck driver Saifeddine G.who faces three years for raping her on one occasion; Omar D.a 36-year-old maintenance worker, convicted of raping Gisele once in her home in 2017 and sentenced to eight years; Cedric G., a 50-year-old computer technician, who raped Gisele once at his home in 2017 and who received 12 years in prison.

The list of convicts also includes Gregory S., a 31-year-old painter-decorator, who raped the victim once in 2017 for which he will serve eight years in prison; Adrien L.a 34-year-old foreman, who raped Gisele once in her home in 2014 and has been sentenced to six years in prison; Jean-Marc L., a 74-year-old retiree, guilty of raping her twice in his home in 2017 and who faces six years in prison.

Jail has also been ordered for Ahmed T.a 54-year-old plumber, convicted of raping Gisele once in her home in 2019 and sentenced to eight years; Dominique D.a 45-year-old truck driver who raped the victim six times in his home between 2015 and 2020 and who must serve 13 years behind bars; Cyril B.47-year-old truck driver, accused of rape in 2018 and sentenced to nine years in prison; Mahdi D.a 36-year-old transport worker, guilty of raping Gisele once in her home in 2018 and facing eight years in prison; Mohamed R.a 70-year-old retiree, guilty of raping Gisele once in a holiday home on the Île de Ré in 2019 and sentenced to eight years; Redouane A.a 40-year-old unemployed man, sentenced to nine years for two rapes in 2019, and Thierry P.a 61-year-old craftsman, sentenced to eight years for raping the victim in his home once in 2020.

The list of convicted persons completes: Patrice N.a 55-year-old electrician, sentenced to eight years for a rape in 2020; Patrick A., 60-year-old retiree sentenced to six years for raping Gisele once in her home in 2018; Hugues M., a 39-year-old tiler, sentenced to five years for raping her once in her home in 2019; Mathieu D., a 53-year-old banker, convicted of rape and sentenced to seven years in prison, and Jean T.., a 52-year-old roofer, who is accused of raping Gisele in his home in 2018 and who must serve eight years in prison.

Those convicted also include Fabien S., a 39-year-old worker (eleven years for a rape in 2018); Andy R.a 37-year-old unemployed (six years for a rape on New Year’s Eve 2018); Joan K.a 27-year-old soldier (ten years for two rapes in 2019 and 2020); Husamettin D.a 43-year-old shopkeeper (nine years for a rape in 2019); Christian L.a 56-year-old firefighter (nine years for a rape in 2019); Nicolas F.42-year-old journalist (eight years for a rape in 2018); Boris M.37-year-old COO (eight years for a 2020 rape), and Philippe L.62-year-old gardener (five years for raping Gisele once in 2018).

They have also been convicted Nizar H.a 41-year-old unemployed man, has been found guilty of raping Gisele once in her home in 2020 and is sentenced to 10 years in prison; Charlie A.a 30-year-old temporary worker, guilty of raping Gisele six times in her home between 2016 and 2022 and who must face 13 years in prison – he was the youngest of the accused, and visited Pelicot’s house for the first time when he was 22 years-, and Joseph C.a 69-year-old retiree, guilty of sexually assaulting Gisele once in her home for which he is sentenced to three years in prison. Finally, Hassan O.has been sentenced to 12 years; Karim S. and Vincent C.10 years; Cendric V.to nine; Quentin H. and Florian Rto seven years, and Didier S.to five.