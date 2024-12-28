Although his third trip around the world did not have the best outcome, Plex wanted to launch a message of “hope” to his followers through his YouTube channel. “It is very normal that, at this time, one feels more hope than normal,” the youtuber, who, for the first time in years, will spend the Christmas holidays with his family.

Thus, after being forced to abandon his popular travel series through problems with your passport, The content creator has encouraged his followers to continue holding on to hope for face “all the difficult moments that will come”when “it seems impossible” to fulfill the purposes set on these important dates.

Precisely, to illustrate this idea of “keep trying” Plex has shared with its community some “Christmas news” related to Yasir, the young Egyptian whom he met during his trip to Dubai and who, a few weeks after the nice gesture he had with him, seems to be immersed in his new life.

Before their chance meeting, the man, who lived together with eight other people in a small hostel on the outskirts of the country, He commuted daily to the city center to work as broker in a technology company, while trying to provide a better future for his family. Now, however, his hard life story has taken on overtones of improvement, in light of recent events.

“I don’t know if it was the Christmas magic, destiny or that good vibe that you all sent from your homes, but…”, begins by recounting the youtuber, unable to hide his joy. And, according to what he says, Yasir has recently managed to close the first sale of a property with one of his clients.

“Friend, I need to document this moment with you,” the Egyptian wrote to Plex in a private WhatsApp chat, before revealing that he had sold his first property. “I promised you. I will work to fulfill my dreams. Thank you for everything,” he concluded. Some words that have come on a very special day for the content creator, who considers his recent achievement as his particular “Christmas gift.”