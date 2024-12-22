It’s here! The Christmas lottery and the fat man they come back once again like every December 22 to distribute enthusiasm and billions of euros in prizes. More than 2,702 million, of which 772 correspond exclusively to the money distributed by the First Prize of the Extraordinary Draw.

With 4,000,000 euros for the series and 400,000 euros for the tenthis the prize with the highest financial amount of this December 22. A prize that, although difficult, is not impossible to win. And it exists one chance in a hundred thousand of winning the Christmas prize.

What time does the Fat Man come out of the Christmas Lottery?

The First Prize of the Christmas Lottery leaves between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. The draw usually lasts approximately four hours, so at any time in that period of time the Gordo can come out. The latest was last year. It left at 1:15 p.m., a few minutes after the draw ended. While The earliest Fat riser was in 2004when the children of the San Ildefonso School sang it 13 minutes into the draw.

It must be taken into account that this is one of the prizes that are taxed with the 20% tax from the Treasury. Of course, we must also remember that the first 40,000 euros are exempt from tax. Therefore, the calculation must be made on 360,000 euros instead of the 400,000 with which each tenth winner of the Gordo is awarded.

Thus, once the calculation is done, the Tax Agency keeps 72,000 euros per tenth awarded with the Gordo and, the winners, with 328,000 euros.

How to collect the Gordo, what you need, deadlines to claim the 400,000 euros and other frequently asked questions

As it is a jackpot, it can only be collected from a bank authorized by State Lotteries and Betting: BBVA or CaixaBank. You will need to bring the tenth winner and an identification document. The money (deducting the Treasury tax) will be deposited into the bank account you indicate after passing the verification processes.

Only in the case of purchasing a ticket online through an official channel will you avoid these steps and receive the money directly into the account associated with your user.

The term to claim the Christmas Lottery Jackpot prize It’s three months. Until March 24, 2025 400,000 euros can be collected per tenth. Of course, beyond that date, if the money has not been claimed, the Treasury keeps it.