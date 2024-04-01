Let's be honest: a first generation Cayenne doesn't get more beautiful than this.

The first generation Cayenne is not the most beautiful car to ever come out of Stuttgart, nor is it the sportiest. However, this Porsche does have a big advantage: it is cheap. Prices start at just under €4,000.

This benefit does NOT apply to the Cayenne you see in the photos here. This copy caught our attention because of the color, but it also turns out to be the most expensive Cayenne of the first generation on Marktplaats.

It is not even the top version of the Cayenne, because it is a regular Turbo and not a Turbo S. Not that you are short of power, because the Cayenne Turbo has 500 hp after the facelift. This copy is also equipped with the X50 package, which means you have 540 hp. That is only 10 hp less than the Turbo S.

What makes this Cayenne especially special is the color scheme. You rarely see a special color on an old Cayenne, but you could simply use the PTS program. That's what the first owner of this car did.

This Cayenne is finished in Dark Olive Metallic. This is a chic dark green color that comes to life in the sunlight. There is also a matching interior, which is finished in a beautiful brown shade. The owner has not skimped on the options either: everything is included, from a sliding/tilting roof to ceramic brakes.

The car originally comes from Switzerland and now has 99,950 km on it marketplace. And now the asking price: €55,000… Didn't we say it was the most expensive on Markplaats?

