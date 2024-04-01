Dhe shop in Marbella hadn't even really opened yet when a couple from Lisbon came in one weekend in March. The two were so excited that they immediately bought fashion and accessories for tens of thousands of euros. Rianna Kounou and Nina Knaudt, the founders of the Rianna + Nina brand, were thrilled. And a little scared at the same time. Because it's certainly not a given for a German fashion brand that things will continue like this with their business and the shops in general.

Alfons Kaiser Editor responsible for the “Germany and the World” department and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazine.

Nina Knaudt hurriedly tells the anecdote about the business opening before the business opening on the phone. She has to move quickly, in the background you can already hear the first call for her flight to the Costa del Sol. They must take advantage of the opportunities that a store in the Marbella Club Hotel offers them. Marbella! The city of the rich and/or beautiful is an ideal location for good business, as long as your own fashion brand looks classy and yet relaxed in a summery way.