It is of course a Clio V6, but not just any Clio V6.

Many manufacturers nowadays no longer see bread in hot hatches. Let alone hot hatches with more than four cylinders. This makes the Renault Clio V6 (which has always been a very special device) more special by the day.

Three copies are currently being offered on Marktplaats, one of which immediately catches the eye. On the one hand because of the appearance, on the other hand because of the price. We will come back to the latter in a moment, let’s first talk about the car itself.

This Clio V6 is far from standard. That starts with the color. This Clio was not originally poison green, but just silver. In addition, various parts of the Clio V6 Trophy have been transferred to this car, including the spoiler and the stabilizer bars.

That is not all: the car is equipped with a KW chassis, magnesium rims, a CAE Shifter, a roll cage, Sparco bucket seats and a partition in the interior. A custom exhaust system should also not be missing.

The V6 itself does not seem to have been touched that much, so we assume that it still delivers around 255 hp. This is a Phase 2, which had about 25 hp extra compared to the Phase 1.

According to the Marketplace advertisement a total of about € 30,000 has been spent on upgrades for this brutal Clio V6. That also immediately explains the asking price. A Clio V6 is expensive anyway, but no less than € 74,950 is requested for this copy. With that price you come close to the record amount that was offered for a Clio V6 with 1,577 km.

This article This is the most expensive Clio of Marktplaats (by distance) appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#expensive #Clio #Marktplaats #distance