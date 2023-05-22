Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Germany is facing the largest air force deployment exercise since the founding of NATO. Merkur.de has the information about “Air Defense 23”.

Munich/Lechfeld/Wunstorf – “Air Defense 23.” It is the next major NATO maneuver during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Between June 12th and 23rd, German airspace will be dominated by the transatlantic defense alliance, with three flight corridors for over 230 military aircraft – including a number of fighter jets.

Air Defender 23 of NATO: Huge air force exercise over Germany is pending

This means that civil airspace is partially closed during this time, which will probably lead to flight cancellations and delays at passenger airports. The largest relocation exercise of air forces since the formation of the defense alliance was planned by the German Bundeswehr. It coordinates the 25 armed forces involved.

Where the airspace will be closed and when. Which scenarios are practiced. And which fighter jets are in use. Merkur.de provides an overview.

Air Defender 23: NATO practices the emergency in three scenarios in German airspace. © Screenshot Bundeswehr

NATO Air Defender 23: Simulated missions to the Baltic States and Romania

Simulated missions: During Air Defender 23, missions from Jagel/Hohn in Schleswig-Holstein, Wunstorf in Niedersachsen, Lechfeld in Bavaria, Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate, Volkel in the Netherlands and Čáslav flown in the Czech Republic. Also the German military airfield Norvenich near Düren, the Belgian military airfield Small brogel (Province of Limburg), the Dutch Fleece base Eindhoven as well as the Polish military airfields Krzesiny and Powidz are involved.

According to the Bundeswehr, missions are simulated daily from Lechfeld near Augsburg to Romania on the Black Sea. A connection with the Ukraine war and the threat posed by Russia in the region is likely. This also applies to the second mission area. Because: From Hohn near Kiel there are flights to Estonia in the Baltic States.

Striking: The Romania scenario is apparently supported by Austria, which is not a member of NATO but has released its airspace for overflights.

Apparently also part of “Air Defender 23”: the Ramstein Air Base near Kaiserslautern. © IMAGO/Daniel Kubirski

Air Defender 23 of NATO: flight corridors over Rhineland-Palatinate and Berlin

Flight corridors of “Air Defender 23” in Germany: The Lechfeld flight corridor extends over north-western Bavaria, northern Baden-Württemberg, large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. The Ramstein Air Base near Kaiserslautern is probably significantly involved because the headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe is located in the exercise area described.

The Bundeswehr said: “The jet fight training flights take place in airspace from 3,000 meters above sea level. Low-level jet flights are only planned in the airspace over the Baltic Sea.” The Baltic Sea is part of the maneuvering area in eastern Germany, with a flight corridor via Thuringia, Saxony, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin. The north-western maneuvering area stretches across Schleswig-Holstein and northern Lower Saxony with the city states of Hamburg and Bremen.

NATO’s Air Defender 23: USA sends more than 100 aircraft to Germany

Participating NATO nations: The following NATO members are listed in alphabetical order: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia Republic, Turkey, Hungary, the United States and the United Kingdom. Only the United States Air National Guard relocates more than 100 aircraft from the USA to Europe.

“We also practiced on a large scale during the Cold War, but the Americans had many more aircraft stationed in Germany. Now they are relocating more than 100 aircraft across the Atlantic, which has never happened before,” said German Air Force Chief Ingo Gerhartz, who spoke in an interview with the Handelsblatt recently had criticized the equipment of the Bundeswehr. It was a “multinational exercise initiated, planned and led by Germany,” he said: “As our partners often ask of us, we now take things into our own hands, lead and show responsibility.”

United States Air National Guard F-16 fighters serving with Air Defender 23. (Symbol photo) © IMAGO/US National Guard

NATO’s Air Defender 23: F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets over Germany

Planes and fighter jets in “Air Defender 23”: Loud Stuttgart newspaper (SZ) the Americans have F-35 Lightning II, F/A-18 Hornet, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets with them. The same applies to the twin-engine Fairchhild A-10 ground attack aircraft and the C-130J Hercules transport aircraft. The Stratotanker Boeing KC-135 and the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus are used for aerial refueling.

The Bundeswehr provides Airbus A400M transport and tanker aircraft as well as Eurofighter and Tornado fighter jets. According to the Bundeswehr, the Tactical Air Force Squadron 74 in Neuburg an der Donau near Ingolstadt (Bavaria) and the Tactical Air Force Squadron 71 in Laage (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) with their Eurofighters have an unspecified role. The Luftwaffe alarm units are stationed here. Loud SZ 16 German Tornados are also planned for “Air Defender 23”. Apparently, the Multinational MRTT Unit (MMU) flies from the Vliegbasis Eindhoven with Airbus A330 MRTT refueling operations.

Kleine Brogel, on the other hand, is home to the 10th Tactical Squadron of the Belgian Air Force, which relies on the American F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Dutch Air Force also uses F-16 fighter jets and F-35 stealth fighters from Volkel. Polish military airfields are equipped with F-16 fighters and Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft. On the other hand, Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen combat aircraft are stationed at the Czech base in Čáslav.

The Bundeswehr’s Airbus A400M transport aircraft are stationed in Wunstorf, Lower Saxony. © IMAGO / photo library

Air Defender 23 of NATO: Civil air traffic blocked in many places in Germany

Blocking of civil air traffic during “Air Defender 23”: The east flight corridor will be closed to civil aviation on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the south flight corridor between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the northern training area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be no maneuvers on June 17th and 18th. The major city airport BER near Berlin and Munich Airport are affected.

“Possibly one or the other vacation pilot will have to make a small detour,” said Lieutenant General Gerhartz Handelsblatt: “But that should be worth our security if we show that we are ready together to defend our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy.” (pm)