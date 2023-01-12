United States.- Recently, the American rapper Kanye West disappeared for a few days from the public eye, unleashing all kinds of reactions, but these became worrying when his former representative, Thomas St. John, reported a disappearance, but everything was left behind with his last appearance.

Finally, Kanye publicly reappearsthe ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, and he did not do it alone, but next to a mysterious womanseen entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel Beverly Hillsin Los Angeles, California, one of the most luxurious in the area.

As it was expected, the five star place It became quite relevant on the Internet and now everyone wants to know it. One of the main characteristics of the place is its location, since Beverly Hills is one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles.

Because of his central locationThe hotel is close to several tourist points of the city, such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rodeo Drive, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the popular beach and the Santa Monica Pier.

Inside the hotel where Kanye West reappeared there are several restaurants, but the most prominent is the one run by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, recognized for having Michelin stars.

Also, inside is located La Prairie, a world famous spa. The rooms that it has are full of luxury and offer all kinds of comforts for its guests; huge spaces, gigantic walk-in closets, incredible bathrooms, and private balconies with great views. So far it is unknown if the 45-year-old artist has been staying in that place.