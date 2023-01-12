The Davis Cup that Gerard Piqué came up with after an old partner presented him with the idea of ​​recovering an ATP tournament in Spain has lasted for five years. “Why don’t we do it big?” He replied after seeing the project. And it soon occurred to him to compress the Davis Cup, a tournament that was diminishing with each course and that hardly had any interest unless the last two rounds were reached. The new format attracted viewers, money and sponsorships. But now, according to Kosmos Tennis, the calculations were made wrong. The former Barça player’s company thought that the tournament would generate more and, although it was a lot, the demanding fees (fixed money for holding each edition) from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have been insurmountable, according to the company, which claims to give up organizing the event.

However, the ITF says that they are the ones who have broken the agreement, according to the Associated Press news agency, although they do not provide details of the reasons behind the decision and they do confirm that they will organize the tournament this year. “The ITF can confirm that the agreement with Kosmos Tennis for the Davis Cup is terminated. The ITF has ensured that the financial contingencies are in place and, as custodian of the competition, we will operate the 2023 qualifiers and finals as scheduled, with Final 8 taking place in Malaga, Spain this November,” says the release.

From Piqué’s company they explain that, although the fees they renegotiated with the pandemic, the numbers were tremendous. This year it would pay 32 million, in the following 36 and one later it would reach 44 plus the CPI. So the company would start the course with that million in red numbers, even if without the fees the tournament would have gone positive from the first edition. “Expectations have not been met,” they acknowledge from Kosmos, hurt because Davis was the starting point for the creation of the company and for years the philosopher’s stone. It happens that times change and now they have many other aspects, such as Kosmos Management, representation of tennis players, including Andrey Rublev -sixth in the world- and Dominic Thiem in boys; and Elina Svitolina and Daria Kasatkina -eighth- in girls. Kosmos Fútbol, ​​which owns Andorra, is also maintained in the Second Division; Kosmos Studio, dedicated to documentaries; and the loud Kings League that is having so much media noise and followers. There are also collaborations with Ibai Llanos, with the World Cup of Balloons and the eSports world.

It remains to be seen now what the new Davis will be like -although it has 123 years of history-, as the ITF will have to decide whether to maintain the format or change it. But that will no longer be the task of Kosmos, which has promised to invest just under 3,000 million euros over 25 years. Finally, in just five, the agreement has been broken.

