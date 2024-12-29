Now that the institutional relations between Seville and Betis They are not at their best, the fans continue to demonstrate that they are far above some hollow quarrels that lead to nothing within coexistence and well-understood eternal rivalry. Chop, always, as well as respect for your neighbor. It was worth it, in this sense, to tell this Sunday the story of Andres Garcia.

Andrés lives in the Regina Mundi residence, which welcomes people without resources of any kind and in many cases with diseases quite complicated. Andrés, 50 years old, fights every day with his own but never loses his smile. «ultrabetic»as defined by his closest people. He follows all the information about his team closely, without missing any details about the thirteen bars team.

Among his passions is also that of write letters. The last one is for… Jesus Navaslegend on the other team in the city, the Sevilla FCand who says goodbye this Monday to his fans at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The content of the letter is an example of life, coexistence, respect… in short, of values. This is the letter from a good Betic to the best player (and person) in the history of Sevilla FC:

But your legacy remains









Jesús Navas González, I am Betic, but if I don’t look at the color of your shirt I imagine you in the national team and that is why I have to praise your way of playing. In football you have had difficult times due to your depression and that has affected you when you had to go on a trip and separate yourself from your loved ones. I think that’s what affected you the most, separating yourself from those you loved the most and those you will continue to love the most all your life. Jesús Navas González, example of nobility and simplicity; so much so that even Benito Villamarín stood up for you. What do you have left to do? What is left for you to magnify? I know what it is, it is making the love you feel for your children and your wife even greater, and now you have another setback, the happy hip that turns against you, having to live with you. You are going to have to invent a fictitious match between you and your hip that you will surely win due to your perseverance. Look at this fact: you recently commented that the last time you went to the World Cup, you were injured. Well, even that you were able to overcome to continue with your passion; defend what is and will be your team. Through you the team won battles; the battle of not giving up, just like you do. But you do that in your personal life. It seems easy, but no.

We know what it’s like to have the feeling you have. How bad it must be to want to play with your children and not be able to. But if you allow me, there is some advice for you. When that happens to you, hold on to faith and look at the faces of your children who will always love you, because they are not going to see you as a soccer player, they are going to see you as the father that you are. Because the stage of being a footballer ends up being exhausted, but the stage of being a father, in your heart, always flies by, no matter how many years pass. Don Jesús Navas González, you will feel respected when you step foot in the stadiums even if you don’t step foot in mine anymore. My fans also respect you, because if we Betis have something, it is that we know how to see excellence, and you are excellent, not only as a footballer, which is also true, but as something that is more important than all of the above, as a person. I would not like your body to defeat you, on the contrary, I would like you to defeat your body. How is that done? Well, making you stronger than your pain, making you stronger than your hip. You have to become stronger in the love you have for your life. Good luck in whatever comes your way from now on. I only wish you to live it with intensity, to live it as an opportunity to open another door, to love more. And when I say love more, I mean love the light in your eyes and let them never stop shining. Goodbye champion, goodbye big guy. Keep opening doors like that.