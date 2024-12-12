Nowadays everyone wonders how we got to places before apps like Google Maps or Waze arrived. And these virtual maps offer an incalculable amount of information not only about the route, but also about the businesses, monuments and places we pass through while traveling.

On our trips, whether longer or shorter, we can encounter all kinds of things along the way, whether it is an accident that causes a traffic jam, construction work that forces us to divert the route. or a police check. To the surprise of many, reporting a police check As long as it is already in place, it is a totally legal practice and in fact, it is quite common in WhatsApp groups or other apps.

And for quite some time, the Waze app has had this option, and Google Maps also incorporated it relatively recently due to the success it had in the first one. This tool consists of a notice that marks the location of the Police, and It is one of the most used since for various reasons many drivers do not want to go through a police checkpoint.

As the police report, the big problem with this tool is that this function can help criminals and fugitives to avoid these controls and help them escape, something that is clearly wrong. Although these tools so far have not broken any regulations, a few weeks ago Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, sent a message to “all these smartasses” (as he referred to them) and announced that andThe legal text that prohibits this practice of notifying about controls is already finished, which means that all that remains is to approve it to turn it into law.

This bill also comes at a controversial time after The Government has lowered the alcohol level to 0.2 grams per liter. We say that this measure has been controversial because the hospitality industry has pointed out that this tax only means having a beer, something that will surely have an impact on business.

This would give the power to the DGT to send fines to these “snitches” of the controls in WhatsApp groups, and quite possibly force apps like Google Maps and Waze to remove this feature from their platform. Although there are still no regulations prohibiting its use, the DGT is not happy that you use this function.