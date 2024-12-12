

12/12/2024



Updated at 4:58 p.m.





The diplomatic formula for success is attributed to the legendary German Foreign Minister, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, the negotiator of German reunification: “Demand what comes.” And Emmanuel Macron applies it to the letter to try to maintain the initiative in Europe. He …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only