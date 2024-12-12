Macron promotes in Poland a European peace force of 40,000 soldiers for Ukraine
The diplomatic formula for success is attributed to the legendary German Foreign Minister, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, the negotiator of German reunification: “Demand what comes.” And Emmanuel Macron applies it to the letter to try to maintain the initiative in Europe. He …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#European #diplomatic #chaos #future #Ukraine
Leave a Reply