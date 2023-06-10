With the confirmation of the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the intermiami, the family would be preparing for a new move to the United States, which implies a resounding change in the life of the couple and their three children.

In this context, Antonela Roccuzzo, Prior to the official announcement, preparations for disembarking in the new city where they will inhabit would have been launched and they carried out their inquiries and visits for the schooling of Thiago, Ciro and Mateo. The institution would already be selected and would be the Miami Country Day School.

The Messi children are preparing for a new change, after a two-year stay in Paris, Antonela Roccuzzo would have already solved one of her biggest concerns around your children: choosing the right institution for their education.

The exclusive college Miami Country Day School located in the immediate vicinity of Miami Shores, to the north of the city, would have been the one chosen by Argentina – which would be similar to the education they currently receive at the American School of Paris – and that among its more than 1,200 students Sasha and Milán, the sons of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, recently joined as pointed out OHHELLA!

it could well be that Shakira gave the best reference to Antonela about the institution, but the truth is that prestige would have been an important axis for the election, according to the media Telemetro.com.

The school provides preschool, primary and secondary education with the holistic modality, that maintains the premise that each human being is unique, that they must find their identity, with the great appreciation of their feelings in combination with an integrative learning.

“We inspire your child to develop their intellectual, physical, aesthetic, social, emotional and spiritual potential by valuing each student, every day,” they explain from the institution’s website. And they ensure that “every student who sets foot on our campus has something to offer: a potential to unlock. It is our responsibility give students the freedom to design an education as unique as they are”.

As it is a very exclusive institution, its prices are also, and range from $33,800 to $46,000 per year, depending on the course the student attends. They offer classes in at least 12 sportsplastic arts, coding and programming, theater, dance or music in its own “arts center” that has the latest technologies.

The fee includes all the bibliographic material, an iPad, trips corresponding to the study plan and lunch for each child that has a menu prepared by chefs with “a wide range of options and flavors”. Does not include uniforms or transportation.

Photo: Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

Although for the moment the registration of the Messi is not yet confirmed, from the Institution they inform that the aspiring students must take the ISEE or SSAT entrance exam, in which Reading comprehension, verbal comprehension, two mathematics and one essay without punctuation are evaluated.

The positive characteristics of the establishment, such as its prestige, would have been the attractions for Lionel and Antonela when making their choice. Now, it remains to know what the family’s residence will be.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

