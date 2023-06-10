Britain | Boris Johnson resigns from the British Parliament

The reason for the separation is the so-called “partygate”.

Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that he will immediately leave his seat in the British Parliament, reports the news agency Reuters.

The reason for the separation is the so-called “partygate”. During the corona restrictions, a party was organized at the prime minister’s official residence, which was one of the scandals of Johnson’s tenure. The incident also served as the basis for his resignation as prime minister.

Johnson’s is suspected of having lied to the House of Commons of the British Parliament that the prescribed corona restrictions were observed at the event.

In the report of the House of Commons, he has assured that he told the members of the parliament about the celebration “in good faith” based on what he believed to be true at the time.

Johnson accuses the House of Commons inquiry of being an attempt to get him out of office.

“They have still not provided any evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the House of Commons,” Johnson commented. of the British broadcasting company BBC by.