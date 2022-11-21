It seems like a joke, but a series from many years ago is finally coming to an end, and clearly we are talking about the famous the walking dead saga that returned popularity to the world of zombies. And on the way to the last episode, some have started to think about how it will end, including the actor Norman Reedus He had his closing proposal.

In a recent article in a media outlet state Joined, the lead actors were asked what their ideal ending would be, with some pretty catchy ideas including salvation, sacrifices, and more. But for his part, Reedus He mentions that he would have liked that all the survivors who earned the affection of the people did not manage to save themselves and end crudely.

However, part of the cast as cailey fleming they remain more positive, cailey thinks a lovely alternate ending for Judith it would be a little more magical. Specifically, with a ride into the sunset, which would indicate an uncertain future for the character, since it is not known if he will continue to live for much longer.

The final episode of the walking dead will be issued on November 20 on the television network AMC. While the series is coming to an end, the franchise still has a few spin-offs slated for production. Although, it is said that their profits will no longer reach the producers originals and neither to the creator of the comic.

Via: IGN

editor’s note: There is literally a generation that grew up with the series, surely it is something similar to when we witnessed the end of How I Met Your Mother. I just hope that The Walking is satisfactory.